When Narendra Modi calls WHO chief 'Tulsi Bhai' in thank you reply

When World Health Organization's (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Narendra Modi on his election victory on Thursday, the caretaker Prime Minister thanked "Tulsi Bhai" for the wishes.

Modi also said the first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India has added to efforts towards #HealthForAll.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said, "Thank you my friend Tulsi Bhai! India's cooperation with WHO promotes our vision of 'One Earth One Health'. The first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India adds to our joint efforts towards #HealthForAll."

Modi is all set to take charge as India’s prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the polls, the party-led alliance secured 293 seats out of 543. The majority mark in the lower house is 272.

Modi's oath ceremony Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend.

As per reports, India has already sent invites to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and some other leaders of the countries chosen to grace the ceremony.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan are among the leaders being invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to take place on June 9.

The guest list of foreign leaders for Modi's swearing-in ceremony was primarily guided by New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First Policy" and its strategic focus on island nations considered important in the Indian Ocean region, it is learnt.

