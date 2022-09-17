When people can see cheetahs at Kuno National Park? PM Modi drops a hint

The Prime Minister said that eight cheetahs have come as guests and unaware of the area as of now, hence, it will take a few months to see these animals in Kuno National Park.
As India welcomed the cheetahs who were brought from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday morning, people must be curious to know when they can visit and have an in-person look of spotted cat species. PM Modi, while speaking after launching the Project Cheetah in KNP, dropped a hint on the suitable time.
“People will have to show patience and wait for a few months to see these Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. These Cheetahs have come as guests, unaware of this area. For them to be able to make Kuno National Park their home, we'll have to give these Cheetahs a few months' time," PM Modi said.
He said that India is trying its best to settle these cheetahs, following international guidelines.
Welcoming the cheetahs after seven decades, he congratulated Indians and the Namibian government for making it possible to reintroduce cheetahs in the country.
He stated that the age-old link of biodiversity was broken and had become extinct in India decades ago, but today, the nature-loving consciousness of the country has awakened with full force.
“It is unfortunate that we declared Cheetahs extinct from the country in 1952, but for decades no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them. Today, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country has started rehabilitating Cheetahs with a new energy," the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Modi also said that the birds, animals, nature, and environment are the basis of India's sensibility and spirituality. “Today, India of the 21st century is giving a message to the world that economy and ecology are not conflicting fields," he added.
The cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) have been brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' and the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.
The eight cheetahs were brought in a cargo aircraft in Gwalior as part of an inter-continental cheetah translocation project. Later, the Indian Air Force choppers carried the cheetahs to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station.
