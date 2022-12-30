When PM Modi recalled mother's emphasis on ‘garib kalyan’3 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 10:08 AM IST
In the blog, PM Modi had highlighted her sacrifices and various aspects of her life which shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence.
In the blog, PM Modi had highlighted her sacrifices and various aspects of her life which shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often highlighted his mother Hiraben's influence in shaping his life as he rose from a humble family background to become India's prime minister.