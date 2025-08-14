‘Pakistan celebrates with sweets when Rahul Gandhi attacks pillars of Indian democracy’: MP CM's big claim

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing politics against national interests. Yadav claimed that whenever the Leader of the Opposition makes comments against the pillars of democracy, sweets are distributed in Pakistan.

"On one hand, there is an atmosphere of patriotism, while on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and his party are not refraining from vote bank politics. He (Gandhi) makes derogatory comments about the pillars of democracy like the Supreme Court, the Election Commission and the armed forces. When Rahul Gandhi makes such comments, sweets are distributed in neighbouring Pakistan," the CM told reporters in Indore.

Yadav said Gandhi should refrain from doing politics against national interests and join campaigns like 'Tiranga Yatra' in view of the Independence Day.

On Gandhi's allegation of 'vote chori', the chief minister said he should raise his objection by submitting an affidavit to the Election Commission, but instead, he is creating a ruckus on the road.

‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ Yadav said Gandhi had similarly tried to create an atmosphere of confusion among the public a few years ago by using the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai', but later he had to apologise in the Supreme Court.

Gandhi had unconditionally apologised to the Supreme Court for wrongfully attributing the phrase ‘chowkidar chor hai’ to the court.

"I would like to tell Gandhi that just waving the book of the Constitution won't work. They will also have to behave according to the basic spirit of the Constitution," Yadav said and termed Rahul Gandhi as a "threat" to democracy.