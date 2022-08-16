When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s father said Big Bull should be ashamed of himself

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala spoke about his father, whose primary preoccupation throughout his entire life had been what RJ ought to be doing with his fortune. His father was a middle-class man, and Jhunjhunwala shared a home with him for the entirety of his life. The son always resided in the father’s house; the father never lived in the son’s house. His father never gave a hoot about how wealthy he was; instead, he was more interested in how much charity he gave.