He had also spoke about how his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala who doesn't care if she is a billionaire. “Rekha Jhunjhunwala doesn’t bother if she is a billionaire or worth ₹200 million or 400. I look at it in the way that even if I have 10-15 per cent of the wealth that we have today, I’m going to drink the same whiskey, drive the same car, eat the same food, have the same holiday," he had said. "We are middle-class people. If I am staying at Taj Mansingh hotel, their fixed breakfast is much cheaper. So, I ask them (hotel)—where is your fixed breakfast?," he had added.