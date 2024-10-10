Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away at 86. Known for expanding the group into various sectors, he also co-produced the film Aetbaar in 2004, which failed at the box office, leading to a significant financial loss for the group.

Ratan Tata passes away at 86: Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, took his last breath on Wednesday night. The octagenarian industrialist took the Tata Group to a new height as he led its expansion in the fields of information technology, cars, the coffee market, etc. The businessman also tried to launch his business in the film industry with the movie Aetbaar, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu, in 2004.

Ratan Tata co-produced the Bollywood movie with Jatin Kumar. The romantic psychological thriller, directed by Vikram Bhatt, was produced by Tata Infomedia Ltd.

The movie plot was based on a Hollywood movie titled Fear, released in 1996, and portrayed the lead character, played by John Abraham, as an obsessed and unpredictable man. However, the movie failed miserably at the box office and didn't even manage to gain applause from the critics.

How did the movie produced by Ratan Tata perform? The movie Aetbaar was released in 2004 and failed at the box office. The moviemakers weren't even able to earn enough to compensate for the film's cost. The movie's failure resulted in Tata group's loss of around ₹3.5 crore, reported Indian Express citing Rediff. As the Tata group's first venture didn't perform well, the group decided to pull out of the movie business.

Later, Tata Group sold its stake in the production company to ICICI Ventures, and the production house was renamed Infomedia India.

Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after he was admitted to the hospital earlier in the week for regular checkups and treatment related to age-related health issues.

