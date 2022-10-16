"What often happens, to be very honest with you, is you end up in situations where others try to pressurize you or push you, in a sense, leaving you with no choice but to express your view with a certain degree of forcefulness. I still believe that at the end of the day it's important to explain yourself...at times there is a lack of fairness in which your position is portrayed. I don't think we should let that pass. We are not doing justice to ourselves if we do that," the minister said.