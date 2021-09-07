Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is well-known for his English vocabulary and oratory skills. But this time he has impressed people with his singing skills as well.

He posted a video of himself on Twitter as he sang the classic Hindi song Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se for members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.“After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Watch the video of Shashi Tharoor singing ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ is a very popular song from the 1974 movie ‘Ajnabee’ featuring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by R.D. Burman.

His impromptu performance won admiration on Twitter. Srinivas, a professional playback singer, wrote, “Not bad at all sir."

Not bad at all sir — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) September 6, 2021

“Professionally performed by an amateur! Wow!" tweeted another user.

Professionally performed by an amateur! Wow! — manoj jallan (@manjallan) September 6, 2021

Lyricist Javed Akhtar too left a reply to Shashi's tweet. “Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too," he wrote.

Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 6, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.