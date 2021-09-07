When Shashi Tharoor sang Hindi song ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’. Watch video

He posted a video of himself on Twitter as he sang the classic Hindi song Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se for members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.“After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

