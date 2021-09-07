Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >When Shashi Tharoor sang Hindi song ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’. Watch video

When Shashi Tharoor sang Hindi song ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’. Watch video

Premium
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Livemint

‘Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!’ Shashi Tharoor tweeted 

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is well-known for his English vocabulary and oratory skills. But this time he has impressed people with his singing skills as well. 

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is well-known for his English vocabulary and oratory skills. But this time he has impressed people with his singing skills as well. 

He posted a video of himself on Twitter as he sang the classic Hindi song Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se for members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.“After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

He posted a video of himself on Twitter as he sang the classic Hindi song Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se for members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.“After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Watch the video of Shashi Tharoor singing ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’

Watch the video of Shashi Tharoor singing ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’

 

 

 

 

‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ is a very popular song from the 1974 movie ‘Ajnabee’ featuring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by R.D. Burman.

‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ is a very popular song from the 1974 movie ‘Ajnabee’ featuring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by R.D. Burman.

His impromptu performance won admiration on Twitter. Srinivas, a professional playback singer, wrote, “Not bad at all sir."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

His impromptu performance won admiration on Twitter. Srinivas, a professional playback singer, wrote, “Not bad at all sir."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“Professionally performed by an amateur! Wow!" tweeted another user.

“Professionally performed by an amateur! Wow!" tweeted another user.

 

 

Lyricist Javed Akhtar too left a reply to Shashi's tweet. “Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too," he wrote.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar too left a reply to Shashi's tweet. “Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too," he wrote.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!