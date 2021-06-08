India's daily covid cases fell below 1 lakh for the first time in over 2 months on Tuesday, as per data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With cases declining in the country and recoveries outnumbering the new cases, many people are getting ready to be in the queue to get vaccinated. However, the question arises as to when should one plan to get the Covid vaccine after recovering from the disease.

The Healthy Ministry released some of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) people raise about Covid vaccination where Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences have addressed various doubts that people have regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

If I have contracted Covid, after how many days can I get myself vaccinated?

Dr Guleria said that the latest guidelines clearly state that a person who caught Covid-19 can take the vaccine after three months from the day of recovery Doing this will help the body develop stronger immunity and the effect of the vaccine will be better.

In May, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) shared fresh recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence & experience, the release said.

-As per new recommendations of NEGVAC, Covid vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from the illness.

-For individuals who have received at least the 1st dose and got COVID-19 infection before completion of the dosing schedule: The 2nd dose should be deferred by 3 months after clinical recovery from COVID-19 illness.

-Persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

-Covid-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma: Covid-19 vaccination to be deferred by 3 months from the date of discharge from the hospital.

