When tourists can see cheetahs in Kuno? Madhya Pradesh CM reveals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the import of cheetahs from Namibia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, adding that more cheetahs are coming from South Africa.
More cheetahs would be arriving at the Kuno Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh soon, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A total of eight cheetahs were released into the park in September last year as part of an ambitious project to revive the extinct cheetah population in the country.
Addressing the valedictory function of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here, the chief minister said the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) attending the event should visit tourist attractions of Madhya Pradesh including its tiger reserves, according to PTI reports.
"I will call you to see the cheetahs in February. We are allowing (tourist visits) from February," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the import of cheetahs from Namibia, Chouhan said, adding that more cheetahs are coming from South Africa.
He further stated that NRIs should set up a helpline for students from Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India who are studying abroad, PTI reported.
It was very painful to bid adieu to the NRI guests at the end of the convention. The guests who planted saplings at the Global Park here can monitor their growth through the QR code given to them, he said.
The CM also urged the NRIs to participate in the Global Investors Summit beginning here from Wednesday and invest in the state besides encouraging others to do so.
Cheetahs came back to India after 70 years in September 2022, when PM Modi released the first batch of eight cheetahs from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday.
The five female and three male cheetahs were reintroduced as part of the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India.
According to the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, around 12-14 wild cheetahs (8-10 males and 4-6 females) that are ideal for establishing a new cheetah population would be imported from South Africa, Namibia and other African countries as a founder stock for five years initially and then as required by the program.
The current imported stock is a founder stock for five years initially and as required by the program further imports will be conducted.
