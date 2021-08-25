The Pentagon on Wednesday said that the United States won't be responsible for Kabul airport after its troops are out of Afghanistan. It said US military will continue its evacuation effort from Kabul airport until the 31st August deadline if needed, but on the last couple of days it will prioritize the removal of US troops and military equipment.

US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said that US troops maintain security at Kabul airport, and that security is strong. “Since August 20, the US European Command has assisted approximately 10,000 vulnerable Afghans and evacuees for transit to onward locations," he said.

Taylor said more that 10,000 people were currently at Kabul airport waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan. He said that in the past 24 hours, 90 U.S. military and other international flights had evacuated 19,000 more people, bringing the total evacuation number so far to about 88,000. He said one plane had departed every 39 minutes.

“Yesterday, 42 U.S. military aircraft – 37 C-17s and 5 C-130s – departed with approximately 11,200 personnel. Combined with 48 coalition aircraft departures, an additional 7,800 personnel left Kabul. That is 90 total flights out of Kabul Airport," Taylor added.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin said: “The evacuation operation continues in Kabul, Afghanistan. Yesterday, August 24th, ~19,000 more personnel were evacuated, bringing the totals to ~82,300 since the operation began on August 14th, and ~ 87,900 since the end of July."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were currently U.S. 5,400 troops at Kabul airport.

