'When we are fighting a country's terror ideology…': Aaditya Thackeray slams govt for allowing Pak to play in Hockey Cup

Slamming the central government for allowing Pakistan to participate in the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday questioned the move, highlighting the hostilities between the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Hockey Asia Cup is going to be held in Bihar. The Union Ministry of Sports has given an NOC to Pakistan's team to participate in it... If no one objects to it, BCCI will soon give permission to Pakistan to participate in the Cricket Asia Cup as well,” ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

“Now, when we are fighting a country's terror ideology, the central government wants our players to play hockey against the same Pakistan in our country, and cricket in UAE,” the Sena leader added.

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai, he said several questions concerning national security were still unanswered. "Is it right to play matches with Pakistan when the country is sponsoring terror against us? Should the Indian team play Asia Cup cricket and hockey tournaments against Pakistan? We want a clear answer from the BJP and the Union government," Thackeray said.

The Asia Cup T20 is expected to be held in September, while the Asia Cup Hockey tournament is scheduled to begin on August 27 in Bihar.

Thackeray raised questions and expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's response to the Pahalgam terror attack and the handling of national security.

"Firstly, the police released a sketch of the accused only to be termed as fake by the NIA later. After Operation Sindoor, government delegations were sent to several countries as if nothing had happened. Is this how national security is protected?" the former Maharashtra minister said.

"There are still several unanswered questions. We will not accept silence as a response," he said.

Raising concerns over the country's diplomatic outreach, Thackeray asked, “Despite India's repeated objections, Pakistan continues to receive financial assistance from institutions like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. It has now even assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council. What has the External Affairs Ministry achieved with its outreach?”

Turning to cricketing ties, Thackeray took a veiled dig at International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah, stating, "Even if the BCCI decides to oppose playing against Pakistan, will the ICC under the leadership of Jay Shah actually listen?"