After the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will open to the public for darshan from Tuesday.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. All the VIP guests invited to attend the ceremony will offer prayers to Ram Lalla on Monday. However, the temple will be open to the public from Tuesday, January 23.

"The darshan of Ram Lalla will begin tomorrow," said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das after ‘Pran Pratishtha’.

The temple town was gripped in religious fervour after the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other dignitaries.

The 51-inch-tall idol of Ram Lalla was crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru. The grand event saw the presence of around 7,000 VVIPS from across the nation and of different professions. From famous actors to top industrialists to sportspersons, a lot of people attended the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

The Ram Temple is constructed in the conventional Nagara architectural style, and spans around 380 feet in the east-west direction, with a width of 250 feet and an impressive height of 161 feet.

To perform the rituals at the Ram Janmbhoomi temple, PM Modi followed a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ and slept on the floor and had coconut water before the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. He also visited several temples across India ahead of the ceremony.

After performing the ritual, PM Modi addressed the gathering at the temple and congratulated people on the inauguration. He also encouraged people to “lay the foundation of India for the next 1,000 years." After the address, he offered prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple and unveiled the Jatayu statue. The ancient Shiv temple located on the Kuber Tila in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is also being renovated by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is constructing the Ram temple. Afterwards, he unveiled the Jatayu statue at the temple.

