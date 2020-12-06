When will CAA be implemented? From Jan 2021, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

The process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be started by the BJP government from January next year, party General Secretary and West Bengal In-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has said.

"We are hopeful that the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA will begin from January next year," the senior BJP leader said, adding that the Centre and the saffron party are keen to grant citizenship to the large refugee population in West Bengal.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the party's 'Aar Noy Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign in North 24 Parganas district, the BJP national general secretary accused the TMC government of not being sympathetic to the cause of the refugees.

"The Centre has passed the CAA with the honest intention of granting citizenship to persecuted refugees coming to our country from neighbouring nations," news agency PTI quoted Kailash Vijayvargiya as saying.

Top TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim reacted to Vijayvargiya's remark and said that the BJP is trying to fool the people of West Bengal.

"What does the BJP mean by citizenship? If the Matuas are not citizens, how come they voted in assembly and parliamentary polls year after year? The BJP should stop fooling the people of West Bengal," Firhad Hakim said.

A section of state BJP leadership is apprehensive that the delay and confusion over CAA implementation might turn refugee voters, especially the Matua community, against BJP in the 2021 assembly polls due in April-May next year.

Protests against CAA in India

India saw violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in which nearly 50 people, including 37 police officials, were injured after supporters and opponents of the 'controversial' CAA clashed in the northeastern part of Delhi.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi refugees, who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before 31 December, 2014.

These people will be granted fast track Indian citizenship in six years. So far 12 years of residence has been the standard eligibility requirement for naturalisation.

