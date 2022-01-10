When will covid cases peak in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata? IIT professor answers

The professor further adds that the third wave will be almost over by the end of this month in these cities.

IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal on Monday said surging covid cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata are likely to peak around the middle of January. The professor adds that the third covid wave will be almost over by the end of this month in these cities.

Citing preliminary data, Manindra Agrawal further added that the covid cases across India will peak by the end of this month and are likely to cross second wave numbers.

"As per preliminary data, cases But the decline of cases will be equally sharp. By March, it (peak) will be almost over," Manindra Agrawal told ANI.

More details awaited

