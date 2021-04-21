OPEN APP
At a time when the number of active Covid-19 cases in India during the second wave is expected to peak in May, industry leader Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to quote a study showing a 'glimmer of light in the gloom' amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Referring to ATE Chandra Foundation's model, the Mahindra group chairman said, "A glimmer of light in the gloom. It comes from Mumbai. Through the pandemic, I've been relying on the outstanding insights of the ATE Chandra Foundation. Their model shows an encouraging trend. Mumbai’s daily cases have plateaued at a lower level over the last week or so Seroprevalence in Mumbai (existence of Covid antibodies) is high at 40%+ and rising fast due to both new infections and vaccinations."

"Global evidence suggests at around 60-65% we may reach a tipping point from where daily cases sharply decline. Just as it happened in the UK, tweeted Mahindra.

In another tweet, he wrote, "The key to expediting this trend is accelerating vaccinations. The accompanying chart shows the impact of a strong vaccination drive in the U.S."

"And citizens behaving responsibly reduces the load on an overburdened healthcare system & facilitates early lifting of lockdowns. This statistical projection done by @ATEChandrafdn could well become a reality in Mumbai & also the way forward for the rest of the country," he added.

