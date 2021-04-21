At a time when the number of active Covid-19 cases in India during the second wave is expected to peak in May, industry leader Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to quote a study showing a 'glimmer of light in the gloom' amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.
Referring to ATE Chandra Foundation's model, the Mahindra group chairman said, "A glimmer of light in the gloom. It comes from Mumbai. Through the pandemic, I've been relying on the outstanding insights of the ATE Chandra Foundation. Their model shows an encouraging trend. Mumbai’s daily cases have plateaued at a lower level over the last week or so Seroprevalence in Mumbai (existence of Covid antibodies) is high at 40%+ and rising fast due to both new infections and vaccinations."
"Global evidence suggests at around 60-65% we may reach a tipping point from where daily cases sharply decline. Just as it happened in the UK, tweeted Mahindra.
In another tweet, he wrote, "The key to expediting this trend is accelerating vaccinations. The accompanying chart shows the impact of a strong vaccination drive in the U.S."
"And citizens behaving responsibly reduces the load on an overburdened healthcare system & facilitates early lifting of lockdowns. This statistical projection done by @ATEChandrafdn could well become a reality in Mumbai & also the way forward for the rest of the country," he added.
Nearly 3 lakh Covid cases in India, 2,023 deaths
Covid-19 has infected 2,95,041 people in India and left 2,023 dead in a day, in a grim new record for the country. Urging self-discipline, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said states must use lockdowns only as the last resort.
The total number of deaths has increased to 1,82,553 after the huge one-day spike. This is the seventh straight day of over two lakh new cases in India. The country's tally of over 1.56 crore Covid-19 cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.