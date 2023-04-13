The medical director of the LNJP Hospital in Delhi on Thursday reported that a newborn diagnosed with COVID-19 had been admitted to the hospital. He also warned that coronavirus cases in the national capital will reach their peak in the next couple of weeks.

According to the Health department, Delhi recorded 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 23.8%.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director at LNJP Hospital, stressed the importance of taking precautions, especially for children who are not vaccinated and are more susceptible to the virus.

"Children are not vaccinated, so we need to take precautions for them as they are getting symptoms like fever, cough, eye infection and stomach infection as well. This variant (XBB.1.16) is affecting children more. An 18-day-old newborn has even been admitted to our hospital and the child is Covid positive," he told PTI.

Dr. Kumar also emphasized the importance of wearing masks in schools and public places, and that even senior citizens should wear masks. He stated that it is better to take precautions and urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior and get their booster shots.

When COVID is likely to peak in Delhi?

Medical experts have suggested that the surge in cases in Delhi could be due to the new XBB.1.16 variant, but they have also stressed that there is no need to panic.

"We will see the peak of Covid cases in one-two weeks and the graph will go down from thereon," Kumar said, adding, "We have made all arrangements in the hospital for patients, including children, as they are coming in more numbers with infection".

Dr. Kumar stated that while more cases are being reported in the city, there is no need to panic. He noted that only 10 patients had been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, while 440 COVID-19 beds were vacant. He explained that the objective of the mock drill was to assess the hospital's preparedness in terms of essential medicine, equipment, and staff.

Regarding COVID-related deaths, Dr. Kumar noted that only those with severe comorbidities such as tuberculosis, cancer, and chronic lung diseases were succumbing to the infection. In conclusion, he urged the public to remain vigilant and follow all COVID-19 protocols to help curb the spread of the virus.