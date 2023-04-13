When will COVID peak in Delhi? Expert warns ‘children more susceptible to Arcturus variant’2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Expert said that COVID is likely to peak in Delhi in 2 weeks and said that considering children are not vaccinated, they are more likely to catch the virus
The medical director of the LNJP Hospital in Delhi on Thursday reported that a newborn diagnosed with COVID-19 had been admitted to the hospital. He also warned that coronavirus cases in the national capital will reach their peak in the next couple of weeks.
