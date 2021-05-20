The coronavirus vaccine will be available for everybody in the country by December, said Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Wednesday.

"India developed two indigenous vaccines for the first time in just nine months, which have been administered to 18 crore Indians so far. By the end of December, the vaccine will be available to all and its calendar has been set," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

India's drug controller has so far given approval to three Covid-19 vaccines -- Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.

While Covaxin is indigenously developed by Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech, Covishield uses the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula and is being locally manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Sputnik V is a Russian vaccine developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.

Other responses on Covid situation

Nadda's statement came during a review of the Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan in a virtual interaction with BJP state president Satish Poonia and party MPs from the state, reported PTI quoting a party statement.

He said the prime minister had warned the chief ministers of the states in March itself and asked them to be prepared for the second wave of coronavirus.

Nadda went on to accuse the Congress of spreading anarchy at the time of the pandemic.

He said that the real face of Congress has been exposed after the "revelation of its tool kit".

"Even at the time of the pandemic, Congress is trying to spread anarchy in the country and is working to destroy the morale of the people by spreading confusion among them," he alleged.

Besides Poonia, Union ministers Arjunram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, MPs P P Chaudhary, Narendra Kumar, Manoj Rajoria, Jaskaur Meena, Swami Sumedhanand and Ranjita Koli joined the meeting.

Congress on 'toolkit' remarks

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over the toolkit issue, accusing the ruling party of deploying "forgery" to divert public attention from the government's alleged failures in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

The party's students wing NSUI also lodged an FIR against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly "forging" the letterhead of AICC Research Department and printing "false and fabricated" content.

