When will fuel prices reduce? Sitharaman answers with a ‘dharam sankat’ remark

Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 11:31 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said there should b... moreNirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said there should be less burden on consumers and both the Centre and states should talk with each other over reducing taxes on diesel and petrol whose prices have risen sharply in recent times.