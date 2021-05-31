The entire population of India is expected to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the end of this year, the Centre told the Supreme Court today.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Monday about the vaccine-procurement policy. A bench, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and L Nageswara Rao, was hearing a suo motu case related to the supply of essential medicines, vaccines and medical oxygen to coronavirus patients.

With 1,52,734 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 50 days. the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. With this, the total cases have reached 2,80,47,534.

According to the health ministry, a total of 3,128 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,29,100 in the country.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 18th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,38,022 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 21,31,54,129 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 17.01 crore people and killed over 35.38 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.