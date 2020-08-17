The top-five vaccine manufacturers in the country, on Monday, briefed the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration about the development of COVID-19 vaccines in India. At present, there are three COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the country. Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and ZyCoVD by Zydus Cadilla are two home-grown COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Serum Institute of India has partnered with British Swedish firm AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine developed by University of Oxford. Apart from these three firms, top executives of Biological E and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals also made presentation at the meeting.