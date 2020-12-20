When will India get Covid-19 vaccine? Govt says 'maybe in any week of January'

On the question of when people can expect the first shots of Covid-19 vaccine in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that he was hopeful of a "potential" coronavirus vaccine by "any week of January" next year.

Vardhan said that the government's first priority has always been the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. "We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India," he said to ANI.

Vardhan's comments come just after India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark.

On Saturday, the health minister had said that country's scientists and health experts have worked on the development of an indigenous vaccine and in the upcoming six to seven months, India will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

He also said, "There have been a little over one crore cases of COVID-19 in India. Of that, 95 lakh 50 thousand cases have recovered successfully. India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world at 95.46 per cent."

Observing the fact that despite festivals in the month of October and November, no new surge of cases were observed in this period, the Union Health Minister and Chairperson of the GOM reiterated his concern and appeal to diligently maintain COVID Appropriate Behaviour even at a time when the country is at the cusp of authorizing the first set of vaccines.

According to an official release, he also expressed the need for an expeditious vaccination drive to cover all the target populations estimated to be around 30 crore.

Dr Sujeet K Singh, Director (NCDC) presented a detailed report on how the data-driven graded government policies have helped India achieve significant control over the pandemic.

Dr Singh presented a granular analysis of the trajectory of the pandemic in each state pointing out critical parameters like positivity, RAT & RT-PCR per cent breakup, the concentration of cases in particular districts and other trends like a fatality, and fatality within 48 and 72 hours of hospitalization.

Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (H) NITI Aayog apprised the GoM on three critical aspects of vaccination; the process of a pre-clinical and clinical trial of all vaccines, the details of the six vaccine candidates undergoing trial in India. Moreover, he also briefed the GoM about requests for vaccines received by the Ministry of External Affairs from 12 other countries.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted the importance of Health Seeking Behaviour among the population as a key driver in checking fatality.

Explaining the paradox of some States /UTs reporting very high cases but minimal fatalities while others reporting low cases but comparatively high fatalities, he said that this phenomenon results from people not coming forward for testing even if they are symptomatic in the second category of states, the release said.

Six vaccines are in various stages of clinical trials, of which four are being indigenously developed in the country.

Clinical trails by Bharat Biotech are in phase-3, while the one which is being developed by Zydus Cadila is in phase-2 clinical trial.

Vaccine candidate of Biological E is in it phase-1 clinical trials while Gennova biopharmaceuticals is in the process of getting approvals at various levels.

Serum Institute of India (SII) is also conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

Similarly, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

With agency inputs

