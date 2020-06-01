When will Indian states face a health worker crunch?

The day Maharashtra sought outside help, the ratio of active coronavirus cases to the number of doctors in the state had climbed to 0.17. Keeping that as the benchmark, this analysis looked at when other states would reach such a threshold, given their case trajectories and existing levels of health workforce. This threshold should not be seen as an indicator of complete collapse of the health system - Delhi, for example, has already crossed this threshold but has not sought external help. Rather, it should be considered an inflection point, after which it may be very difficult to attend to even critical cases in good time.