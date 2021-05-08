The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the central government to furnish a timeline of the state's Covid-19 vaccine share delivery.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the Centre's "Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy" (policy) and its suo motu case against overcrowding in front of vaccine centres. The case has been posted on 20 May.

The bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath asked whether it was true that Kerala was receiving 3 lakh vaccine doses against its request for one crore doses (75 lakh doses of Covishield and 25 lakh of Covaxin).

When the counsel for the Centre, advocate KR Rajkumar and state attorney KV Sohan, agreed the court remarked that it was not being parochial but sought to know from the Centre as to when Kerala could receive its share of vaccines.

"We think that the Government of India should respond at the earliest as to when there would be a meaningful solution to the scarcity of doses of vaccines, which is now being faced," said the court.

"When we say this, it may not be misunderstood to mean that we are asking for any preferential treatment to the State of Kerala, but only that the Government of India must inform us how and when the doses, as requested, can be made available to Kerala. The general fear of there being a vaccine shortage was perhaps leading to flocking in front of vaccine centres," it added.

The court noted that every citizen must be searching for ways to get the vaccine due to the fear of Covid-19.

The court further said, "The state police chief is ordered to direct SHOs by circular over email that any request for deployment by vaccine centres will be honoured. Only empathetic persuasion to be used. Police personnel deployed outside vaccine centers were to refrain from the use of force but use empathetic persuasion instead."

Priority for vaccination

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that vaccination of those in the age group of 18-45 with co-morbidities would be given priority.

"It has been informed that the State will get a small portion of doses this month. So, the vaccination drive for those in 18-45 will be prioritised," Vijayan said.

He said the state government would initiate steps to ensure the availability of enough vaccines and take the matter up with the Centre.

