When will Maharashtra assembly elections be held? CEC Rajiv Kumar says…

  • Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday reviewed poll preparedness for Maharashtra assembly elections, and said that the poll panel met the leaders of a total of 11 parties who suggested that election dates should be announced after considering the festivals.

Livemint
Updated28 Sep 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.(PTI)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday reviewed the poll preparedness for Maharashtra assembly elections and said that the election in the state will have to be completed before the term of legislative assembly ends.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said that they met the leaders of a total of 11 parties who suggested that election dates should be announced considering the festivals.

“The term of the Maharashtra legislative assembly is ending on November 26, so elections have to be completed before that,” said the CEC.

Which political party leaders did the EC meet?

The EC said that they met the leaders of a total of 11 parties, including BSP, AAP, CPI(M), Congress, NPP, MNS, Nationalist Congress Party, NCP (SC), Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT).

What do the parties demand?

— The political parties urged the Election Commission to schedule the Maharashtra Assembly polls considering upcoming festivals like Diwali, Dev Diwali and Chhath Puja.

—Polling stations, especially in urban areas like Mumbai, should have facilities so that voters don't face any issues.

— There should be a level playing field, and officers should be transferred without any bias.

— They also demanded to stop the use of money power.

Voters

Maharashtra legislative Assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies.

The total voters are 9.95 crore. Male: 4.95 crore and Female: 4.64 crore.

First time voters between the age of 18-19 are 19.48 lakh.

It is the right of voters to know if any candidate has a criminal background. The political parties should also inform people about reasons for fielding such candidates, said the CEC.

Urban Voter Apathy

Expressing concerns over urban voter apathy, the CEC singled out areas like Colaba and Kalyan in and around Mumbai which recorded ‘among the lowest’ voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held this year.

Ensure Proper Facilities

During the review meeting, CEC Rajiv Kumar directed all District Election Officers, Superintendent of Police to ensure minimum facilities and proper management of voter queues at polling stations.

28 Sep 2024, 05:53 PM IST
