When will monsoon arrive in Kerala? Check IMD's latest rainfall forecast2 min read . Updated: 29 May 2022, 09:32 AM IST
- IMD predicted light/moderate/heavy rainfall for several states this week. Here's a full weather forecast state-wise:
Monsoon is set to hit the Kerala coast in the 2-3 days as the conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heatwave conditions will subside during the next five days, and maximum temperature is likely to fall in the coming days, according to the weather agency.
IMD weather's rainfall, thunderstorm forecast warning
Under the influence of a trough in westerlies and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels: