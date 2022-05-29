When will monsoon arrive in Kerala? Check IMD's latest rainfall forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD predicted light/moderate/heavy rainfall for several states this week. Here's a full weather forecast state-wise:
Monsoon is set to hit the Kerala coast in the 2-3 days as the conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The heatwave conditions will subside during the next five days, and maximum temperature is likely to fall in the coming days, according to the weather agency.
Under the influence of a trough in westerlies and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels:
Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next five days, as per the Met department.
Isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal next five days.
Heavy rainfall is also likely over West Bengal and Sikkim on May 30 and 31; over Arunachal Pradesh on June 1; over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland till June 1.
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next five days due to the influence of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over south peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels.
Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and isolated light to moderate rainfall over Himachal Pradesh during the next five days.
Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to witness rainfall in the next 2-3 days.
IMD said that hailstorms might occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on May 29.
Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over the southwest Arabian Sea during the next five days.
Strong surface winds with speed reaching 20-30 kmph are also likely over Rajasthan on May 29.
