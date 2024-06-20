When will monsoon hit Delhi, NCR? IMD shares big update

India Meteorological Department predicts monsoon to reach Delhi-NCR by June 30.

Livemint
First Published07:32 AM IST
New Delhi, India:: Commuters at the Vijay Chowk after a short spell of Rain, (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India:: Commuters at the Vijay Chowk after a short spell of Rain, (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Wednesday, the monsoon will reach Delhi-NCR around around June 30.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, “We had issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar yesterday, but today conditions have improved. There has been rainfall activity in Bihar. For Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, we have issued an orange alert but for West Uttar Pradesh we have issued a red alert for the next 2 days, there is a red alert for Uttar Pradesh as well today. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celcius. Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. Even today, we can expect dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity in Delhi.”

The IMD has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue across many parts of northern India.

“Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in many/most parts of Uttar Pradesh on the 18th & 19th; in some parts on the 20th over Punjab,” it said.

The onset of monsoon in Delhi is expected to begin with episodes of light rainfall and thunderstorms, which are likely to reduce the prevailing temperatures in the national capital. Monsoons in Delhi typically span the months of July and August, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat.

Moreover, the IMD has said that since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, India has received 20 per cent below-normal rainfall, and overall precipitation for the entire month will also be subpar.

After arriving on the Indian mainland two days ahead of schedule and quickly advancing through several states, the rain-bearing system stalled between June 12 and 18, prolonging the anticipation for north India amid a severe heat wave.

Fortunately, the weather conditions have now turned favourable for the monsoon to progress into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, northwest Bay of Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand over the next three to four days, as stated by the weather department.

(With inputs from agencies)

