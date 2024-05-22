When will monsoon hit Kerala? IMD shares an update
The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the southwest monsoon to hit Kerala on May 31 with a model error of four days.
The onset of the 2024 Monsoon in Kerala will provide much-needed relief as most of India is experiencing scorching heat. This year, anticyclonic conditions and the El Niño effect have created intense heatwave conditions in several parts of eastern and southern India. People eagerly await monsoon 2024 for respite from the hot and humid weather.