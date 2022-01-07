Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, a study reveals that this wave appears manageable due to low hospitalization rates. However, it further pointed out that ‘things could change in the next couple of weeks.’ The projection of Sutra model also suggested that the current COVID wave fueled by the Omicron variant will peak in Delhi and Mumbai in and around 15 January.

India on Friday reported over 1 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in 214 days, Mumbai logged over 20,000 cases, and the national capital recorded over 17,000 cases. Meanwhile, the tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has breached the 3,000 mark today. Maharashtra and Delhi are touted to be the worst hit.

IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal tweeted today, Doing prediction for India at the moment is more difficult since model has not been able to capture the present phase yet. Extrapolating from Mumbai, we estimate that peak could arrive in Jan-end/Feb-beginning. Its value could be between 4-8 lakh cases per day (7-day average)

Our guess for peak value of Mumbai is between 30-60K cases/day (7-day average). This appears large, but hospitalizations are happening for only ~3.5% reported cases and so bed requirement will peak at ~10K, which should be manageable, he further added

As expected, Mumbai peak has changed with additional data. But the timing of peak remains the same: around 15th Jan. The phase is stabilizing -- hopefully will by the weekend, he said.

Delhi is still not stabilized, but is improving. Our guess for peak value for Delhi is between 35-70K cases/day (7-day average) and bed requirement to peak at less than 12K. Peak around 15th Jan for Delhi also, Agrawal also suggested

Overall, this wave appears manageable due to low hospitalization rates. Of course, things could change in next couple of weeks. Also, there may be localized shortages of beds. So proper care and planning is warranted, he said in another tweet.

Bed requirement could peak around 1.5L. This is a big jump from our earlier projections based on SA data. As observed, Indian trajectory is very different from SA. With time, we will be able to make projections more precise, he added

The reason for poor prediction is that a small change in reach parameter causes major change in peak value. On the other hand, timing of peak does not depend on reach, and so can be predicted with more certainty even in unstable phase, he said.

