Omicron-led third wave of COVID19 has already reached its peak in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and hence, there has been a significant drop in the number of daily cases in these cities. Manindra Agrawal, IIT Kanpur professor, and the man behind Sutra Model, predicts that other states will be witnessing the third wave peak within the next two weeks. For example, COVID will peak in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana this week, while southern states like Andhra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will see the current wave peak next week.

