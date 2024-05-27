When will parts of India get relief from heatwave? IMD says...
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of Northwest India are likely to gradually reduce from May 30, said IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday that the relief from heatwave in northwest India and central parts of country is expected after three days. His statement came as the weather department issued a red alert for heatwave in several northern Indian cities including Rajasthan for the next three days.