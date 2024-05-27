When will parts of India get relief from heatwave? IMD says...

India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday that the relief from heatwave in northwest India and central parts of country is expected after three days. His statement came as the weather department issued a red alert for heatwave in several northern Indian cities including Rajasthan for the next three days.

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Northwest India and adjoining area during next three days. This is likely to reduce gradually from the 30th of May due to western disturbance...," the IMD official said.

ALSO READ: When will monsoon rains arrive in Mumbai? IMD says…

Meanwhile, an IMD press release read, "Heat wave conditions over Western Himalayan Region, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh [are likely] during next three days; Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to reduce above regions after three days."

Areas where heatwaves are likely in next few days

1. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to remain in many/most parts of Rajasthan; in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; in isolated/some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh during May 27 and May 29. There will be a "gradual reduction thereafter," the IMD said.

2. Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, during May 27-30; Chhattisgarh during May 28-30; East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jammu division during May 27-29.

3. Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over some parts of Gujarat during May 27-31; Bihar on May 27 and 28.

4. Warm night conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh-Delhi during May 27–31; Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on May 27 and 28.

When is Monsoon expected?

The IMD also said the conditions are likely to become favorable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during next five days. It also predicted Above Normal rainfall over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September), 2024.

"The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2024) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106% of LPA), normal over Northwest India (92-108% of LPA) and below normal over Northeast India (<94% of LPA)," the IMD said in an update on Monday.

It also said higher number of heatwave days are likely in northwest India, adjoining parts of central region in June.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!