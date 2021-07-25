As the Covid-19 situation eases, the Rajasthan government is likely to take a decision after 15 days to resume offline classes for higher education institutions.

In addition to this, the state will seek approval from the central government before reopening schools in elementary and secondary educational institutions, reported news agency PTI.

A committee consisting of five ministers held a meeting on Saturday to discuss various aspects regarding the opening of educational institutions in the state.

Chaired by state health minister Raghu Sharma, the committee was set up by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

“…The decision to start classes in higher education institutions will be taken after 15 days," an official spokesperson said.

Earlier, Rajasthan minister Govind Singh Dotasra said the chief minister would take the final call on reopening of schools after discussing all aspects with the committee, two days after he tweeted that the schools would open from 2 August.

“Chief Minister Gehlot will decide on the opening of the schools after discussing all aspects with the cabinet committee constituted to prepare the detailed SOP," tweeted Dotsara.

Following this, Gehlot had on Friday constituted the committee of five ministers to decide the date and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the opening of educational institutions in the state.

Apart from Dotasra, the committee includes health minister Raghu Sharma, agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria, higher education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and technical education Minister Subhash Garg.

In a statement, the chief minister said that in view of the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision should be taken after careful deliberation regarding the SOPs for opening educational institutions.

The committee of ministers will interact with ministries of health and human resources, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other states where educational institutions have been reopened and discuss their experience and feedback.

Covid situation in state

Rajasthan reported 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, while no deaths due to the infection were seen, according to an official report.

A maximum of eight fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, it said.

The number of active cases in the state has reduced to 328.

A total of 9,53,522 persons have tested positive so far and 9,44,242 of them have recovered. A total of 8,952 Covid patients have also died in the state.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.