Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that the state government is trying to find ways to reopen schools that have remained shut since March last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We are seeing how early we can reopen the schools as dates for CBSE Board exams have been announced," said Sisodia, adding that the government's strategy will depend upon vaccine availability for the general public after frontline workers are inoculated.

Sisodia also said that the Delhi government will organise an international education conference from 11 January to 17 January on education in the post-Covid world.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on 31 December announced that board exams in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held in May and June.

CBSE Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10 while the practical papers will begin from March 1 and can continue till the beginning of theory papers. The CBSE results will be announced by July 15.

After the announcement, many states have started reopening schools and other educational institutions. Bihar, Puducherry, and two cities of Maharashtra -- Pune and Nagpur -- reopened schools from 4 January.

Odisha Government announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from January 8. The students of Classes 10 and 12 will be given 100 days of classroom teaching before they appear in the annual examinations in May.

In Assam, Kerala and Karnataka, students returned to regular classes on 1 January, although attendance was scarce. Citing the fear of a second wave of coronavirus, the Mumbai civic body said schools and colleges in the city will not reopen till January 15.

Schools reopened in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim before the board exam dates were announced.

