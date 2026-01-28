When will Budget session of Parliament start? What to expect – key dates, bills, and more

Budget 2026: The budget session of Parliament begins today, 28 January. The session starts with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses.

The Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget on 1 February, which is a Sunday.

This will be Sitharaman's record ninth consecutive Budget, which is expected to contain reform measures aimed at shoring up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation.

The session will be held in two parts. Two Houses are scheduled to be adjourned for a recess on February 13 and will reassemble on March 9. During this period, the Standing Committees will examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The session will comprise a total of 30 sittings spread over 65 days and is set to conclude on April 2.

The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session.

On Tuesday, the government convened an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session of Parliament, during which it sought cooperation from opposition parties for the smooth functioning of the two Houses. The opposition parties talked about the issues they intend to raise during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has rejected the Opposition's demands for discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the Session.

Key Bills to be taken up The government has so far not listed any new Bills to be taken up in this session.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has listed nine pending Bills, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and the Securities Markets Code, which is currently with the parliamentary panel on finance for further scrutiny

Among the pending bills, the Bankruptcy Code (Amendments) Bill that aims to reform the debt resolution framework. The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2026, proposing more than 60 amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, Seed Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace the Seeds Act, 1966 and the Seeds (Control) Order, 1983, are also in the government’s agenda.

A joint parliamentary committee is expected to table its report on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 meant to overhaul higher education in this session. Another panel will give its report on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 meant to decriminalise a range of offences across sectors.

Seven bills were passed and two—the Securities Markets Code and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill were introduced in Lok Sabha during the winter session between 1 December and 19 December, 2026, according to PRS Legislative Research.

The most important bill, in this session, will be the Finance Bill, 2026, that will set the income tax rates for the year.

The Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the two issues had already been debated by both the Houses and "we cannot reverse the gear". Rijiju made these remarks after an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Budget Session of Parliament.

During the meeting, Rijiju sought cooperation from leaders for the smooth functioning of Parliament and stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules of both the Houses of Parliament. The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Key Dates of Budget Session January 28, 2026: Commencement of budget session with the address by the President to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Jaunary 29, 2026: Presentation of Economic Survey.

February 1, 2026: Union Budget 2026 presentation by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

February 13, 2026: Conclusion of the first half of the budget session.

March 9, 2026: Commencement of the second half of the budget session.

April 2, 2026: Conclusion of the second half of the budget session.