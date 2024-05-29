When will the severity of heatwave decrease? IMD has an answer
As the heatwave-like conditions continue to prevail in most of the Indian states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the severe heatwave condition will start decreasing from Thursday
The severity of ongoing heatwave-like conditions in several parts of India is likely to decrease starting Thursday, leading to a gradual reduction in temperature in the next four days, said Indian Meteorological Department scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on Wednesday.