As the heatwave-like conditions continue to prevail in most of the Indian states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the severe heatwave condition will start decreasing from Thursday

The severity of ongoing heatwave-like conditions in several parts of India is likely to decrease starting Thursday, leading to a gradual reduction in temperature in the next four days, said Indian Meteorological Department scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on Wednesday.

The prevalent heatwave-like situation is likely to change in the coming days because of western disturbance seen in the western Himalayan region, Dr Kumar told ANI, hinting at the potential entry of monsoon in Kerala in the next 24 hours.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave situation is prevailing in many states. Today, these extreme temperatures will persist. We have issued a red alert in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, UP and MP. After this, the temperatures will gradually fall. The severity of the heatwave will decrease from tomorrow onwards... In the coming 4 days, the temperature will decrease... The impact of western disturbance will be seen in the western Himalayan region... In the coming 24 hours, Kerala can witness the onset of monsoon," told ANI.

Red alert in several states today Severe heatwave-like conditions will continue in areas of West Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, etc. today. However, Dr Kumar noted that the severity of the heatwave will start decreasing from Thursday.

Rainfall expected in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Uttarakhand As the temperature will begin to decline gradually from tomorrow onwards, Dr Naresh Kumar pointed towards thepossibility of rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Western Himalayan region due to western disturbance. However, he maintained that people have to wait more for the complete departure of scorching summer as temperature can hover around 45 degrees Celsius in some places in the coming days as well. Due to western disturbance and winds coming from the Arabian Sea, there will be a decline in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius across India.

What is a heatwave-like situation? The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature of a region is 4.5 C to 6.4 C higher than usual, while a severe heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 6.5 C higher than normal or more.

Delhi temperature shoots to 49.9 Delhi's temperature rose to an all-time high of 49.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The temperature rose by 9 C above normal temperature. Near to 50 degree Celsius temperature was recorded by local weather stations in Delhi's Mungeshpur and Narela neighbourhoods.

Delhi government also restricted the supply of water because of the heat. It said water levels in the Yamuna River, the main source, were low.

