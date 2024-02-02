 When will UCC be implemented in Uttarakhand? CM Pushkar Singh Dhami shares update | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 02 2024 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.70 2.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.40 0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.70 4.10%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.85 -1.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.50 3.34%
Business News/ News / India/  When will UCC be implemented in Uttarakhand? CM Pushkar Singh Dhami shares update
Back Back

When will UCC be implemented in Uttarakhand? CM Pushkar Singh Dhami shares update

 Livemint

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that after studying and examining the report, the government will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code law for the state of Uttarakhand as soon as possible.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (PTI)Premium
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (PTI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday he has received the report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He said the UCC will be implemented after the report is examined.

"It will be examined and then it will be implemented. We had promised the people of Uttarakhand during the state elections and they formed our government. So we are keeping that promise...we hope other states will also implement it," Dhami said.

Dhami's statement came amid speculation that the UCC could implemented in the upcoming session of the Uttarakhand Assembly. A special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly has already been convened from February 5-8.

Dhami informed that 2,33,000 people gave suggestions on the UCC draft. "The draft report is about 740 pages long and is in 4 volumes. We will examine the report and then move ahead...," he added without giving any more details about the draft reported.

A five-member committee was formed on May 27, 2022, to frame a Uniform Civil code. Two sub-committees were also formed by the committee. Out of which the work of one subcommittee was to prepare the draft of the "Code". The work of the second subcommittee was to invite suggestions from the residents of the state and also to establish dialogue.

ALSO READ: Income tax: How Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India will impact HUF (Hindu Undivided Families) tax outgo

The Chief Minister said that after studying and examining this report, the government will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code law for the state of Uttarakhand as soon as possible.

The government will then place the related bill in the special session of the upcoming Legislative Assembly and will move rapidly towards implementing this law, ANI reported.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in the state. If implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of the Portugese rule.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Feb 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App