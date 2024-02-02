When will UCC be implemented in Uttarakhand? CM Pushkar Singh Dhami shares update
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that after studying and examining the report, the government will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code law for the state of Uttarakhand as soon as possible.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday he has received the report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He said the UCC will be implemented after the report is examined.
