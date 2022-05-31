OPEN APP
There is a lot of excitement around UP Board Result 2022 results. Class 10 board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13 in the state, and Class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 13. There were a total of 51,92,689 students that enrolled, but only 47,75,749 of them showed up for the tests. Candidates can keep up with the newest news.

As per the latest updates, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the results in the second week of June. UPMSP Class 10th and 12th results 2022 will be available on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in once they are announced. UP board 10th, 12th result 2022 date and time are not confirmed yet.

According to the most recent information, the evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets from Class 10 and Class 12 examinees from 2022, which took place at 271 locations across the state, is now complete. This year, the Board instructed the chief head examiners and examiners to grant equal marks to all examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in approximately a dozen topics in Class 12 and seven key courses in Class 10.

Students are expected to receive bonus marks on the Class 12 Maths exam. They will receive 10 bonus marks in paper code 329FP, seven bonus marks in 324FF, three bonus marks in 324FH, five bonus marks in 324FI, and four bonus marks in 324ZB.

Students are expected to receive bonus marks on the Class 12 Hindi exam. They will get one extra mark in paper code 301 DL, five bonus marks in 302 DP and five marks in 302 DR. Students will receive nine marks in the Class 10 Social Science paper number 825BY, six marks in 825CA, and four marks as a bonus in 825CD.

