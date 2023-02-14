Sukesh Chandrashekar, conman accused of money laundering, has a special message for actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day. Chandrashekhar, who was seen exiting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) courtroom surrounded by armed police personnel, said, "Wish her a Happy Valentine's Day," meanwhile, he referred to Nora Fatehi, who has also been questioned in the case, as a ‘gold digger’.

“Jacqueline has her own reasons for alleging that I used her," Conman Sukesh told CNN-News18 while responding to a question about the actor and added, “Wish her Happy Valentine’s Day from my end." He also spoke about Nora Fatehi and said, “I don’t want to talk about gold diggers."

Videos showed Chandrashekhar with a neatly cropped haircut and wearing a Gucci shirt and jeans for his hearing.

During the hearing, the court observed that the conman may be questioned in a separate case and that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could obtain custody of Chandrashekhar in that case. The court also ordered the ED to maintain an inventory record of the 26 vehicles that belong to Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena. Additionally, the issue of auctioning the conman’s assets attached in the case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malikt in the Patiala House court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Chandrashekhar has been in custody since April 2021 and has been accused of cheating businessmen by impersonating top officials and politicians.

The case against Chandrashekhar has also brought scrutiny to celebrities such as Fernandez and Fatehi, who have been questioned in the case. As per the agency’s chargesheet filed in a Delhi court, both received luxury cars, phones and other expensive gifts from the accused couple.

ED also claimed, during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Sukesh Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, 16 high-end vehicles were seized under section 17 PMLA and these cars were either in the name of the firms owned by Leena Paulose or third parties.

(With inputs from agencies)