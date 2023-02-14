When you love someone...: Conman Sukesh has a Valentine's Day message for Jacqueline Fernandez
- Jacqueline has her own reasons for alleging that I used her, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar said
Sukesh Chandrashekar, conman accused of money laundering, has a special message for actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day. Chandrashekhar, who was seen exiting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) courtroom surrounded by armed police personnel, said, "Wish her a Happy Valentine's Day," meanwhile, he referred to Nora Fatehi, who has also been questioned in the case, as a ‘gold digger’.
