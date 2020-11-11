Where all schools reopen next week, and where uncertainty remains? Full details

As the coronavirus cases are showing a downward trajectory in the country, several states allowed reopening of the schools, colleges and educational institutions. But there are some states which are yet to do so. While some of the states have decide to open the schools from next week, i.e. after Diwali, while many are still in dilemma. Nearly half the academic year gone, and students are confined to their house attending online classes.

Schools reopening in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to repoen schools for classes 10 and 12 from November 16. Thousands of children in Arunachal Pradesh will be sporting tri-colour face masks as they return to schools for the first time after the COVID- triggered lockdown.

Schools reopening in Tamil Nadu

The schools will reopen for Class 9 to 12 students in Tamil Nadu after seven months. As the state government announced the reopening of schools from November 16, government schools, government-aided schools and private schools in Rameswaram held meetings with parents and teachers.

Schools reopening in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government is considering reopening schools which are closed in the state since March, after Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. "We are considering reopening schools after Diwali," Chief Minister said in a video message.

Schools reopening in Odisha

The Odisha government has decided not to reopen schools in the state for the rest of the remaining year. All schools in Odisha would remain closed till December 31, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the official notice.

Schools reopening in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from November 21 onwards with adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols. "We have reviewed the situation, and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 schools for standards 10 and 12 will resume with all SOPs in place," Goa Chief Minister said, adding that the decision will be communicated to all schools.

Schools reopening in Haryana

Haryana Government has decided to open schools, government colleges and universities from November 16 .“In view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, it has been decided to open government, government-aided, private colleges and universities from November 16 following the standard operating procedures," the notification stated.

Schools reopening in Delhi

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an online press conference.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via