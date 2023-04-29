Where are 'saases and bahus'? Mahua Moitra slams ‘BJP nari brigade’ over wrestlers' protest2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Mahua Moitra also alleged that BJP is trying to shield Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra has taken a swipe at women leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their silence over the ongoing wrestlers' protest issue. She questioned why the BJP's “nari brigade" including TV actor-turned-Union Minister Smriti Irani, have not spoken up in support of the wrestlers. She also questioned if female athletes were not "sanskari" enough for the BJP to stand up for.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×