Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra has taken a swipe at women leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their silence over the ongoing wrestlers' protest issue. She questioned why the BJP's “nari brigade" including TV actor-turned-Union Minister Smriti Irani, have not spoken up in support of the wrestlers. She also questioned if female athletes were not "sanskari" enough for the BJP to stand up for.

Oh & just btw BJP - Where is your nari brigade? Your saases and your bahus? Why the silence now on WFI issue? Or aren’t female athletes “sanskari" enough to be worth standing up for?

Oh & just btw BJP - Where is your nari brigade? Your saases and your bahus? Why the silence now on WFI issue?

Or aren’t female athletes “sanskari enough to be worth standing up for? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 29, 2023

In another tweet she attacked BJP alleging that the ruling party is trying to shield Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

BJP stripping female atheletes of shame but can’t strip one man of his portfolio, she said in another tweet.

BJP stripping female atheletes of shame but can’t strip one man of his portfolio. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 29, 2023

Moitra has extended her support to top wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Brij Bhushan. In response to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha's comment that the wrestlers' protests on the streets amounted to indiscipline and were tarnishing the image of India, Moitra asked whether the allegations against a lawmaker of the ruling party and Delhi Police's refusal to register a case made India smell of roses.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also expressed her solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and accused the government of protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She demanded that he be ousted from his post so that he is unable to exert pressure on the wrestlers and hamper their careers. Gandhi also called for the FIRs filed on Friday to be shared with the wrestlers as they do not know what sections of the Indian Penal Code have been applied.

The ongoing wrestlers' protest has gained traction and attracted the attention of several prominent leaders, including politicians and celebrities. The protestors are demanding that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be removed from his post as the WFI President, and an impartial investigation be conducted into the allegations of sexual exploitation against him. However, the WFI has denied the allegations and accused the protestors of maligning its reputation.