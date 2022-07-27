According to one study, which incorporated data collected by Chinese scientists, University of Arizona evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey and his colleagues said, that they used mapping tools to estimate the locations of more than 150 of the earliest reported Covid-19 cases from December 2019. Additionally, these scientists mapped cases from January and February 2020 using data from a social media app that had created a channel for people with Covid-19 to get help. Worobey said that the scientists asked, “of all the locations that the early cases could have lived, where did they live? And it turned out when we were able to look at this, there was this extraordinary pattern where the highest density of cases was both extremely near to and very centred on this market."