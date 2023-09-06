News
Where have all the tickets gone? Cricket fans in a tizzy
Summary
- Millions of cricket fans are venting their fury on social media, most cursing the ticketing platform for the mismanagement
NEW DELHI , MUMBAI : For Rahul Sharma, 40, an ardent Indian cricket fan living in Singapore, the eager excitement of watching Team India’s performance at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in his home country has slowly turned into frustration.
