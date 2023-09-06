Where have all the tickets gone? Cricket fans in a tizzy

BookMyShow representatives declined to comment. However, in its post on X, the firm wrote last week: “The love for cricket in our country has always been unparalleled, and it has been no different these past few days as several million fans logged onto BookMyShow, all at once, to get their hands on limited tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. We understand that not all fans had an easy time, experiencing queues and eventually heartbreak in their attempt to book tickets. In a country like India, which is deeply passionate about cricket, the demand is always massive as scores of fans try to book tickets, with queues naturally tending to be long. While it is always a race against time to get access to this cricketing extravaganza, we are striving to be able to give you a fighting chance to get access to the tickets."