Yet for all the help from technology, collections are still hard in villages due to barriers of language, education and entrenched cash use. Farmers simply don’t know how to use the new digital tools. Or they may miss a deadline because of a temporary cash flow mismatch. When creditors respond by handing over borrowers to third-party recovery agents, scandals emerge. It’s a universal problem. In Indonesia, the 2011 death of a cash-strapped small businessman in Jakarta after alleged harassment by collectors led to a two-year ban on Citigroup Inc. from acquiring new credit card customers in the country. Even when things don’t go to such extremes, unpleasantness and soured relationships usually follow.