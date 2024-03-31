Where is Katchatheevu island and why is it at the centre of a BJP-Congress clash?
PM Modi criticized Congress for giving away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974, leading to sharp rebuttal from Congress leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress on Sunday for ‘giving away’ Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. The uninhabited expanse became part of the island nation in 1974 after then PM Indira Gandhi greenlit the Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement. The assertion has also prompted a sharp rebuttal from the Opposition ranks with Congress leaders wondering why the island had not been ‘retrieved’ in the past decade.